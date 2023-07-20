A student's TikTok video about the struggles of being disturbed in your sleep by parents with phone-related requests has resonated with many South Africans

The young student's struggle touches on the experiences many of the young people in the country have, as older people struggle to keep up with technology and its fast developments

Netizens shared their experiences with their technophobic parents, with many humorous anecdotes being shared

A university student joked about escaping from his parents' tech-related requests. Image: @masixole_ngqokweni

Source: TikTok

A young man's hilarious TikTok video of leaving home to go back to campus has resonated with many South Africans.

The young man shared the struggles of being disturbed in his sleep by his parents, who asked him to help them find something on their phones.

A university student jokes about how his parents trouble him in TikTok video

The Xhosa man, a student at the University of Venda, shared a hilarious clip of himself joking that he's going back to university because his parents are always asking him to find someone else's number on their phones. While he is tech-savvy, his parents are not, as the video shows. The young man's struggle speaks to an experience many of the young people in the country have.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Older people cannot keep up with technology and its rapid changes. A study by the University of KwaZulu-Natal revealed that younger people are more tech-savvy and are willing to learn compared to older people. The study said that technology anxiety plays a huge part in why older people are not tech-savvy.

Watch the video here:

Young people share similar experiences with their parents

Netizens shared their experiences with their not-so-tech-savvy parents and grandparents.

Khomotso147 commented:

"That time, the name spring is wrong, and you can't find it."

Madam G also chipped in.

"I'm always uploading WhatsApp video statuses in 30-second intervals until the entire video is posted on Feb status."

Tidi wants to know who showed her mother how to use TikTok.

"She wakes everyone up to see videos she is laughing at on this app."

Andisiwe_n added:

"I remember my mom waking me up to find the recycle bin on her phone for photos she deleted."

Nomsa Jama is in the same boat.

"It's my dad asking me to remove all messages cos his phone says it's full. Like, dude, can't we do this when I wake up?"

Toddler hides in mommy's bag in a TikTok video

In a similar video, Briefly News wrote that a young woman's toddler hid in a suitcase because she wanted to leave with her mother.

Her mother was preparing to return to the university campus when she found her daughter hidden snugly inside one of her bags.

One netizen said that she took her child to university, and the kid never gave her trouble.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News