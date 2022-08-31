A cool six-year-old kid from has the internet in overdrive at his music production skills

A viral video shows the kid making beats in these streets, and the internet loves it

He uses a computer program, a keyboard and a mic to mix cool tunes that people adore

It's never too young to try something, and a kid from the United States has the internet in overdrive with his music skills.

A young boy has become an internet sensation with his music production skills. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

A viral video shows a six-year-old boy mixing music with his laptop, mic and keyboard, and the internet loves his beats.

The clip was uploaded onto Twitter by @rileyanned and has been viewed over four million times.

The young kid knows how to mix and add sounds at the correct points to make cool melodies.

Watch the cool video of the lil funk master below:

The internet's reactions to the viral video are super cool and encouraging; here are several of the best responses:

@java_finch said:

"I'm just jealous of the combo of natural ability and interest + parent support + cool setup, love that for him."

@AshtonsxRevenge said:

"All the producers on YouTube who upload type beats …. That’s who."

@kaiblueheaven said:

"Tears falling from my eyes cause this kid recreated one of my favorite songs."

@MissYaBigMan said:

"This is like those videos of 6 year old Chinese kids nailing every note of Sweet Child O' Mine but for guys who wear slacks to nightclubs."

