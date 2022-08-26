Among the multimillion-rand whips on show at the Festival of Motoring event at the Kyalami race circuit is a very special Mercedes-AMG GT

It doesn't have a massive V8 engine as its power is provided by two legs, as it's a toy car for children

The silver car costs R1 750, is made of plastic, and is officially called a Ride-on Bobby-AMG GT

If you're heading to the South African Festival of Motoring event at the Kyalami race circuit this weekend, look out for a special Mercedes-AMG GT.

Mercedes-Benz has a AMG-GT model toy car on display at its Festival of Motoring stand. Image: Brenwin Naidu / Twitter

Source: UGC

The miniature model was spotted at the German carmaker's stand, and it's not an ordinary sports car. Instead, this particular derivative is aimed at children who use human power rather than traditional horsepower.

According to Autotrader, a second-hand AMG GT sports car costs over R2 million.

And while the Bobby-GT may be considerably cheaper than the R2 million but it's pricey for a children's toy.

The toy car was spotted by Brenwin Naidu, Motoring section editor for Sowetan and Sunday Times Lifestyle, who spoke exclusively to Briefly News and said:

"This is certainly a novel way of nurturing your little one's love for the Mercedes-AMG brand. Like the real deal, though, it comes at a price! R1 750 is half the installment on a decent compact car."

