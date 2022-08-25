Makhadzi showed off her new whip on social media that was gifted to her by Master KG

The R1.8 million Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine with lots of power and a great bark from its V8 motor

Master KG shot to fame after his Jerusalema track went viral for the South African musician and producer

In 2022, South African musician and producer Master KG bought his partner, Makhadzi, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63S.

SA mega producer Master KG showed his affection for partner Makhadzi by buying her a powerful Mercedes-AMG. Image: Twitter

According to KayaFM, the 26-year-old producer who rose to international fame after the song Jerusalema went viral purchased the performance SUV as a Valentine's Day gift for Makhadzi.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the GLC 63 S model is powered by a Biturbo V8 engine that produces 375kW and 700Nm from its 4.0-litre displacement mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite being an SUV, the performance machine rockets from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h.

The interior features heated front seats and an alcantara-covered steering wheel with sporty AMG touches all over the cabin, including the seats and centre console.

