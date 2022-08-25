Global site navigation

A Look at the R1.8 Million Mercedes-AMG Whip Master KG Gifted Makhadzi
A Look at the R1.8 Million Mercedes-AMG Whip Master KG Gifted Makhadzi

by  Sean Parker
  • Makhadzi showed off her new whip on social media that was gifted to her by Master KG
  • The R1.8 million Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine with lots of power and a great bark from its V8 motor
  • Master KG shot to fame after his Jerusalema track went viral for the South African musician and producer

In 2022, South African musician and producer Master KG bought his partner, Makhadzi, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63S.

Master KG and Makhadzi posing
SA mega producer Master KG showed his affection for partner Makhadzi by buying her a powerful Mercedes-AMG. Image: Twitter
According to KayaFM, the 26-year-old producer who rose to international fame after the song Jerusalema went viral purchased the performance SUV as a Valentine's Day gift for Makhadzi.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the GLC 63 S model is powered by a Biturbo V8 engine that produces 375kW and 700Nm from its 4.0-litre displacement mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

"Biggest surprise ever": Young woman loves new Mini Cooper gifted by parents

Despite being an SUV, the performance machine rockets from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h.

The interior features heated front seats and an alcantara-covered steering wheel with sporty AMG touches all over the cabin, including the seats and centre console.

Mercedes-AMG, Rolls-Royce Ghost: 5 of DJ Tira's coolest whips

Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is one of South Africa's biggest music stars and is well known for his exploits in Kwaito and as a producer. The 46-year-old DJ has had a glittering career and shows no signs of slowing down.

DJ Tira's fast-paced nature is echoed in the Hlambanyathi-born musician's car collection. We look at several of DJ Tira's whips and offer some background on their price and specification.

Viral video shows how easy picking up a small hatchback can be, South Africa has a big laugh

DJ Tira's impressive car collection is worth over R20 million and includes several exotic whips.

A post on the 46-year-old's Instagram timeline features him posing next to a Porsche 911 for the Sikilidi music video. While the Porsche isn't part of his private collection, we've listed the five cars DJ Tira has been spotted enjoying.

