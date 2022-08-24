DJ Tira is one of South Africa's biggest music stars and is well known for his exploits in Kwaito and as a producer. The 46-year-old DJ has had a glittering career and shows no signs of slowing down.

DJ Tira's fast-paced nature is echoed in the Hlambanyathi-born musician's car collection. We look at several of DJ Tira's whips and offer some background on their price and specification.

DJ Tira always looks fly and cool in his outfits, whether it be formal or casual drip. Image: Twitter

According to StyleYou7.com, DJ Tira's impressive car collection is worth over R20 million and includes several exotic whips.

A post on the 46-year-old's Instagram timeline features him posing next to a Porsche 911 for the Sikilidi music video.

While the Porsche isn't part of his private collection, we've listed the five cars DJ Tira has been spotted enjoying.

1. Audi R8 - R3.5 million

The Audi R8 is a mid-engined supercar powered by a V10 engine. Image: Netcarshow

According to Audi, the R8 has 449kW and 560Nm from its 5.2-litre V10 engine mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox with a top speed of 330km/h.

2. Rolls Royce Ghost - R5.5 million

The luxury British carmaker Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW and the Ghost shares the same platform as a BMW 7 Series. Image: Netcarshow

According to Rolls-Royce, the Ghost model features the brand's iconic features, such as the ornament that emerges from the bonnet instead of being placed on the grille.

3. Mercedes Maybach - R3.4 million

The Mercedes-Maybach is the brand's ultimate sedan and features luxury rear entertainment for passengers. Image: Netcarshow

According to Mercedes-Benz, the Maybach is fitted with unique features such as wood trim, MBUX infotainment system and lots of chrome on the grille and bumpers.

4. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Four-door Coupe - R3.5 million

Mercedes-AMG calls the GT 63 Four-door a coupe despite it not having two doors like normal coupe models. Image: Netcarshow

According to Mercedes-Benz, the GT 63 is the flagship model in its range and offers stupendous power from its 4.0-litre biturbo engine with four-wheel-drive system for grip.

5. Mercedes-AMG G63 - R3.3 million

The go-anywhere G63 is a popular luxury vehicle with wealthy celebrities. Image: Netcarshow

According to Mercedes-Benz, the G63 is fitted with three diff locks (front, middle and rear) to make off-roading easy as the 4x4 never has to battle for traction.

The 4.0-litre biturbo engine is mated to an automatic gearbox and features huge 20-inch wheels.

