The most expressive Porsche GT3 model was unveiled earlier in August 2022 with a starting price of R4 153 000

The GT3 RS uses the same cooling and aerodynamic systems as the racing 911 GT3 R

The GT3 RS is powered by a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that produces 386kW and has a drag reduction system is fitted in a production Porsche for the first time

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The ultimate naturally-aspirated engine-powered Porsche has broken cover, and the GT3 RS produces 386kW.

Porsche's new GT3 RS features DRS like a Formula 1 car and massive rear wing

Source: UGC

According to Porsche, the GT3 RS is the first production model from Zuffenhausen to be fitted with a drag reduction system.

The huge adjustable rear wing provides 409kg of total downforce at 200 km/h and incorporates elements from the Porsche 911 GT3 R racing car, according to Top Gear.

The engine is Porsche's most powerful production naturally-aspirated unit, with the 4.0-litre six-cylinder power plant mated to a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK).

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In acceleration, the GT3 RS races from zero to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h. It is from a starting price of R4 153 000 and is due in South Africa in early 2023.

Japanese man transforms Porsche 911 with weird paint colour and the lands title of world's blackest sports car

Briefly News reported that if you're trying to stay incognito at night, painting a Porsche 911 in the world's blackest water-based acrylic paint is the way to go.

That's exactly what Pit One Customs did by using Musou Black paint to create something that looks more like a computer-generated image.

The hue eliminates any lines on the car and transforms it into a two-dimensional shape which is very strange to look at in the video but must be even more so when seen in person. The paint was created by optical equipment company Koyo Orient Japan and has been on the market for two years.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News