Toyota South Africa Motors officially reopened all its production lines at its Prospecton Plant on Wednesday August 17 after being damaged by floods in April 2022. The entire 87 hectare facility was affected by the heavy rains that filled the Ntshongweni Dam and saw it empty into the South Basin after the dam's walls opened. The Prospecton Plant produces Corolla Cross and Quest, Hilux, Hiace Ses’fikile, Fortuner and Corolla Quest.

Toyota South Africa Motors President and CEO Andrew Kirby addressed the media at the reopening of the company's plant in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: MotorPress

Briefly News Car & Tech Editor Sean Parker was at the announcement of the reopening ceremony. Along with other motoring media he had the opportunity to do a guided walkabout with several managers of the plant.

According to Motorpress, President and CEO of TSAM, Andrew Kirby said:

"We communicated with Japan (Toyota Motor Corporation) on the night of the 12th April; I very quickly got a message back of support and an offer from them to do whatever they could to help."

1. Hilux production line

The carmaker's best-selling bakkie, the Hilux, is seen on its production line at its plant that was damaged by the floods.

2. Corolla Cross

According to Toyota, the Corolla Cross SUV is priced from R360 400 and is powered by a 1.8-litre engine mated to a CVT.

3. Media on their walkabout

Motoring media on their tour through the facility that was severely impacted by floods in April of this year. The plant was offline for close to three months as the cleanup operation took place.

4. 4000 vehicles were damaged by the floods

The costliest damage was to robots and machinery in the plant, with further damage done to 4 000 vehicles on the plant's premises.

5. Toyota's head office gave their support

Kirby says the support from Toyota Motor Corporation was exceptional and they immediately sent experts to South Africa and sent replacement parts from all over the world.

