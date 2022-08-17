Toyota unveils Corolla Cross model Gets the GR-S Treatment with cosmetic and suspension changes
by Sean Parker
- The latest model to receive the GR treatment in Toyota's line-up is the ever-popular Corolla Cross
- This locally-built crossover was brought to market in the final quarter of 2021 and became an instant success story
- The Corolla Cross is the latest model to be adorned with the GR badge
The Corolla Cross GR-S features a bespoke exterior package, three bi-tone colour options with black-roof treatment, black 18" alloy wheels, GR badging and unique GR-themed interior accents.
