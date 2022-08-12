Toyota South Africa has updated its compact crossover, the CH-R, for 2022

Cosmetically, the CH-R has new 18-inch wheels fitted to its Plus and Luxury trim levels

The Japanese carmaker also offers new colours for the 2022 model, including Celestite Grey, Midnight Purple, Fierce Red, and Eclipse Black options

Following the obligatory lifecycle updates and spec enhancements, the C-HR represents an incredibly capable product offering.

The new Toyota CH-R is now available in South Africa. Image: Motorpress

The updated model continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine with 85kW and 185Nm mated to a CVT or six-speed manual transmission.

Three trim levels available are the 1.2T, Plus, and Luxury. There are new 18-inch wheels fitted to the Plus and Luxury grade models.

New hues for the range include Midnight Purple, Fierce Red, and Eclipse Black options.

Model Line-up & Pricing

C-HR 1.2 T - R 429 000

C-HR 1.2 T PLUS - R 465 200

C-HR 1.2 T PLUS CVT - R 479 100

C-HR 1.2 T LUXURY CVT - R 554 500

