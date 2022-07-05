Toyota reported its sales in South Africa for the first half of 2022, selling a total of 64 001 units from January to June

The Japanese carmaker's Prospecton Plant in Durban suffered extensive damage due to flooding on 12 April 2022

Several models Toyota manufactures at the plant were affected, including the Hilux, Fortuner, Hiace, Corolla Quest and Corolla Cross

Toyota South Africa sold the most vehicles in June 2022 and also released its half-yearly sales figures with a total of 64 001 vehicles sold.

The Starlet (left) and Urban Cruiser models were Toyota's best-selling cars in June 2022. Image: MotorPress

Last month, the carmaker managed to flog 7 439 vehicles, CarMag reports. It reclaimed the title as the number one passenger brand with 5 361 units. The fightback was spearheaded by the Urban Cruiser (1 785 units) and updated Starlet (1 574 units).

Despite the German car brands dominating the luxury segments, Lexus posted decent sales figures with the ES sedan finding 17 new homes, RX SUV hitting double-digit sales of 13, and, lastly, 10 IS sporty sedans were registered.

The carmaker also announced its half-year sales figures, with 64 001 units sold locally since January 2022, MotorPress reports.

Toyota's Prospecton Plant was severely damaged by the devastating floods in April, and its production line of several vehicles, including the Hilux, Fortuner, Hiace, Corolla Quest and Corolla Cross, stopped.

Two iconic SA brands Toyota and Springboks meet under the high ball with vehicle partnership

The carmaker shared some good news recently when it announced that it would be the official vehicle partner of the South African rugby team, Briefly News reports.

Two of South Africa's strongest brands, the Springbok rugby team and Toyota, announced a three-year partnership as the team's new vehicle partner. Toyota confirmed the deal and been in the works for a long time and that it was happy to sign on the dotted line with the world champions.

One of South Africa's most popular car brands has been supporting the Cheetahs rugby team for many years, and now they've upped the ante by providing vehicles to the Springbok rugby team until 2025.

