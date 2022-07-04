The new Volkswagen Amarok bakkie will make its world debut via a digital reveal on 7 July 2022

Volkswagen confirmed that the world media launch of the South African-built bakkie will take place in Mzansi later this year

The most exciting news is that South Africans will see the bakkie go on sale in early 2023 and can expect the range to be available with over 30 driver-assist systems

After months of teaser images, Volkswagen will finally reveal its new Amarok bakkie to the world on Thursday, 7 July 2022.

The new Volkswagen Amarok will be built in South Africa and go on sale locally in early 2023. Image: MotorPress

12 years after the Volkswagen Amarok made its debut in South Africa the second generation bakkie will be unveiled to the world on July 7 via the carmaker's YouTube channel.

According to MotorPress, the new bakkie was designed in its motherland of Germany and across the Pacific Ocean in Australia but will be manufactured at Ford's Silverton Plant in Pretoria.

Against the measuring tape, the 4x4 bakkie measures 5 350mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3 270mm.

The maximum payload is a claimed 1.2 tonnes and the maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

Inside the Amarok boasts a digital cockpit and tablet-style infotainment display with a 10 or 12-inch screen depending on the model, CarScoops reports. In terms of tech, there are 30 driver-assist systems crammed into the bakkie.

Volkswagen South Africa confirmed the new model will go on sale from the first quarter of 2023.

Click here, Global Premiere Link, to set a reminder to watch Amarok's premiere.

Volkswagen teases new SA-built Amarok bakkie's muscular wheel arches and off-road tyres

Briefly News reported that Volkswagen released two teaser images of the Amarok's wheel arch and off-road tyres.

The images show a glimpse of the muscular wheel arches and all-terrain tyres which Volkswagen says are suitable for any off-road driving. The Amarok will be built in South Africa at Ford's Silverton Plant near Pretoria as part of an alliance between the two global carmakers.

The two bakkies will share the same underpinnings and engines.Volkswagen says its new bakkie will showcase a new range of wheels and for the first time depending on the model it will also be sold ex-factory with all-terrain tyres.

