Volkswagen has shown us what its new Amarok will look like via several teaser images over the past few months

The latest two photographs give us a glimpse of the South African-built bakkie's muscular wheel arches and off-road tyres

The Amarok will be shown to the world in full form via a digital world premiere on July 7 2022 and go on sale in either late 2022 or early 2023

Volkswagen has released two more teaser images of its new Amarok bakkie ahead of its world reveal via a digital premiere on July 7 2022.

Volkswagen is nearing the launch date of its new Amarok bakkie built in Silverton near Pretoria. Image: Newspress

The images show a glimpse of the muscular wheel arches and all-terrain tyres which Volkswagen says are suitable for any off-road driving, Newspress reports.

The Amarok will be built in South Africa at Ford's Silverton Plant near Pretoria as part of an alliance between the two global carmakers, CarMag reports.

The two bakkies will share the same underpinnings and engines.Volkswagen says its new bakkie will showcase a new range of wheels and for the first time depending on the model it will also be sold ex-factory with all-terrain tyres.

Volkswagen teases new images of its SA-built Amarok bakkie’s tailgate and massive infotainment touchscreen

A few weeks ago Volkswagen teased the rear of its new bakkie and the huge infotainment screen, Briefly News reports.

Slowly but surely Volkswagen is teasing different parts of the Amarok bakkie ahead of its unveiling later this year. In the most recent announcement, we now know what the tailgate and infotainment screen look like.

In terms of technical specifications for the load bay Volkswagen says depending on model and specification, large loads of up to 1.2 tonnes can be accommodated behind the tailgate in the cargo box.

The carmaker also revealed the bakkie's new infotainment screen which takes the form of a tablet-like device in vertical format with a diameter of either 10 inches or 12 inches with buttons located at the bottom of the screen.

Source: Briefly News