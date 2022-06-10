Volkswagen offered the world a first glimpse of the rear-end of its much-anticipated Amarok bakkie

As part of the reveal the German carmaker also showed off the Amarok's new massive touchscreen infotainment system

The market launch is likely to be from the end of 2022 and the model will be built in South Africa at the Silverton Plant in Pretoria

Slowly but surely Volkswagen is teasing different parts of its new Amarok bakkie ahead of its unveiling later this year. In the most recent announcement, we now know what the tailgate and infotainment screen look like.

A first look at the Volkswagen Amarok which shows a V6 badge on the tailgate. Image: Newspress

In terms of technical specifications for the load bay Volkswagen says depending on model and specification, large loads of up to 1.2 tonnes can be accommodated behind the tailgate in the cargo box, Newspress reports.

The German carmaker also made mention of the new Amarok's maximum towing capacity which is 3.5 tonnes.

The Volkswagen Amarok's infotainment is almost certainly identical to that of the Ford Ranger's as the two share many parts. Image: Newspress

The carmaker also revealed the bakkie's new infotainment screen which takes the form of a tablet-like device in vertical format with a diameter of either 10 inches or 12 inches with buttons located at the bottom of the screen, reports Carscoops.com.

The new Amarok will launch as of the end of 2022 in South Africa with a double-cab model after production begins in Silverton, Pretoria.

