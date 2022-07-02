Renault has expanded its Triber model range with a new Express panel van derivative that offers small business owners a vehicle at R219 900

The Express model is powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine in the rest of the line-up and produces 52kW and 96N.m and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox

The van has been modified to a light commercial vehicle and boasts a load capacity of 1500 litres and a payload of 542kg

A new panel van has entered the light commercial vehicle market in the form of Renault's Triber Express.

The Renault Triber Express is able to transport good that weigh up to an impressive 542kg. Image: Quickpic

The French carmaker says the new Triber Express is aimed at small business owners in South Africa and that it boasts 1 500-litres of cargo space and a payload of 542kg, according to Quickpic.

The driver will have a 1.0-litre engine with 52kW and 96N.m under his foot that's mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The power is sent to the front wheels only and the Triber is fitted with safety systems such as ABS, EBD and two front airbags.

A nifty heavy-duty steel mesh screen divides the load area from the driver and passenger to ensure the goods are safely stored when on the move.

The Renault Triber Express has an infotainment system with capability for Bluetooth streaming and is fitted with a USB and Aux-in port. Image: Quickpic

Access to the load area is via two rear doors and a large tailgate, and there are easy load access points fitted from the rear doors and boot to secure items, TimesLive reports.

Other area to store items can be found in the cabin up to 31 litres including a centre console and lower glove box.

The R219 900 price includes a two-year or 30 000km service plan and a five-year or 150 000km mechanical warranty.

Renault’s new Megane E Tech electric powered hatchback will offer customers Amazon Music for the first time

Another cool Renault innovation is there Megane electric vehicle called the E Tech and the carmaker recently struck a deal with Amazon to exclusively use their music streaming service, Briefly News reports.

French carmaker Renault and US tech company Amazon Music announced they are offering the music application as a free download from the brand's My Renault Mobile application.

The announcement provides Prime members of the music app with access to two million ad-free songs at no additional cost to their membership. The collaboration opens up access to 90 million songs available in high definition on Amazon Music Unlimited.

