Renault Cars and Amazon have announced a first collaboration that sees the service inaugurated with nouvelle Megane E-Tech Electric

It offers customers an on-the-go experience and an enriched music experience with the Amazon Music app

The announcement coincides with the launch of the Megane E-Tech Electric and its new Connected Interface OpenR Link, Renault is joining with Amazon Music to offer a music experience in the manufacturer's vehicles

French carmaker Renault and US tech company Amazon Music announced they are offering the music application as a free download from the brand's My Renault Mobile application.

The new Megane E-Tech Electric is the first car to feature Amazon Music in the Renault line-up. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The announcement provides Prime members of the music app with access to 2 million ad-free songs at no additional cost to their membership, Newspress reports.

The collaboration opens up access to 90 million songs available in high definition on Amazon Music Unlimited.

In another first, Amazon is offering an ‘In Car Offer’2 which will be available on board the latest generation of Renault vehicles equipped with the OpenR Link system in UK.

It's easy to find the Amazon Music app in the My Renault portal and can be used once the six-month offer is activated. Renault says the offer applies only to any new user who downloads Amazon Music Unlimited and uses the MyRenault portal.

Source: Briefly News