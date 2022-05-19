Audi is integrating Apple Music, premium music streaming subscription service, directly into select models

It will give direct access to over 90 million songs, 30,000 expert-curated playlists and Apple Music Radio

Native integration of Apple Music into the Audi infotainment system for seamless music listening

Audi is integrating Apple Music, a premium music streaming subscription service, directly into select models.

Adding Apple Music into the infotainment system gives users the ability to access their subscription directly and intuitively from the Multi-Media Interface (MMI) screen using in-car internet data.

Most new 2022 Audi models will be fitted with Apple Music which has 90 million songs in its catalogue. Image: Newspress

The new Apple Music integration allows customers to access their personal Apple Music account directly from the Audi infotainment system, with no Bluetooth or USB connection required, Newspress reports.

According to Audi after linking an active subscription to the vehicle, Apple Music subscribers can access Apple Music’s full catalogue of 90 million songs, tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, and personalised mixes, and genre stations – all ad-free.

Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi says:

“Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple, for our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalised listening experience."

The Apple Music rollout in Audi's 2022 vehicles will be across Europe, North America and Japan. Image: Newspress

The Apple Music integration will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan starting with the 2022 model year. The integration will be conveniently rolled out to vehicles already on the road via an automatic over-the-air update.

Audi creates a tailor-made acoustic experience for each model, and digital signal processing delivers a well-balanced sound. For example, the signals from the speakers can be controlled with an individual time offset and thus reach the listener simultaneously.

This is where the Audi sound developers adjust the frequency response to create the typical, but still subjective, Audi sound. Audi has been working with Bang & Olufsen in this context for many years, which has resulted in the development of some exceptional sound systems, such as the B&O Premium Sound System with 3D sound in the Audi e-Tron GT. Here, 16 speakers including 3D sound speakers, a centre speaker, and a subwoofer deliver impressive audio.

