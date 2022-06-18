The town of Lockeford, California will be the first US Amazon customers with access to Prime Air, Amazon's new drone-delivery service before the end of 2022

The e-commerce company is in the process of obtaining approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to roll out deliveries via drones in the town that has 3 5000 inhabitants

Over 24 drones have been developed inhouse by the company for over a decade and the MK27-2 is the latest device to be used

Amazon will give its new Prime Air wings later this year as the tech giant is set to offer deliveries via drones to Lockeford, California customers.

The MK27-2 is Amazon's latest drone and the device that will be used by Prime Air. Image: Amazon / Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty Images

The service has been in development for over 10 years and 24 different drones have been developed, tested and tweaked to find out the perfect flying carrier. The company announced in a blog post this week that it will use its latest MK27-2 model.

Amazon's advanced algorithms and several features make it possible for the drone to sense an object (moving and static) and avoid it. It is in the process of obtaining approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to perform deliveries without a human spotter, AviationToday reports.

The new service is hoping to gain lift-off before the end of 2022, and customers in Lockeford can simply choose the Prime Air option once loaded onto the Amazon app. Only certain items will be allowed to fly by drone.

The company says:

"For these deliveries, the drone will fly to the designated delivery location, descend to the customer’s backyard, and hover at a safe height. It will then safely release the package and rise back up to altitude."

