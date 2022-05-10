Police in Canada found a shopping bag filled with guns being transported by drone from the United States

Eleven handguns were recovered by authorities near the area of Port Lambton in Ontario on the Canadian side of the St Clair River

The drone was being flown by an unknown man who had gained access to a resident's yard and lost control of the drone when a neighbour spotted the individual

Criminals in Canada are using drones to smuggle guns into the country from across its border with the United States.

The police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the incident and have yet to come across anything like this before.

Guns were being transported via a drone across the United States and Canada border. Image: Twitter

Canadian police used social media to inform citizens about a novel way criminals are using to smuggle contraband into the country, Jalopnik reports.

The Ontario Provincial Police's Twitter account posted an image of a shopping bag filled with 11 handguns that were being carried by a drone.

An individual who is still at large was spotted in a resident's yard controlling the drone before he was interrupted by a neighbour. The disturbance led to the man losing control of the device and it was recovered in a tree by police.

The Ontario Provincial Police says:

"How are illegal guns reaching the hands of criminals in Canada? Recently, LambtonOPP found that drones are being used to carry the prohibited guns over from the United States."

Social media users voiced their opinions:

@LivnTheStream says:

"What the hell!! Someone better get on top of this before it becomes a normal thing."

