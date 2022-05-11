A clip of a BMW X5 speeding away after being pulled over by a traffic cop has gone viral on social media

The driver almost injures the official as the cop is standing quite close to the big, powerful SUV when it drove off

Social media was shocked at the X5 driver's arrogance to accelerate quickly despite being next to the official

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans let out a collective "haibo" after a BMW X5 driver sped away after being pulled over by a traffic cop. The driver's frustration after being pulled over was captured on camera and he accelerated from the scene aggresively.

This BMW driver showed little regard for a policeman after they got pulled over at a traffic stop. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

The clip was uploaded to social media and many users voiced their opinion, according to Lloyd Mafunga.

The viral video shows the driver of a BMW X5 M, which is powered by a 4,4-litre V8 twin-tubo engine with over 300kW, accelerating away after being stopped by the policeman.

Fortunately, the official managed to walk away with his toes uninjured as the driver came very close to driving over his foot.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to LegalWise, it is an offence to not stop at a roadblock when ordered or instructed by a traffic officer to do so.

Social media users said the driver was frustrated with the ticket and didn't care about the consequences of accelerating away quickly. Here are some more opinions:

Jacobus Van Niekerk says:

"To drive like that is a danger to other road users. The driver will easily kill others and might even get away with it."

Promise MuntuOmuhle Maila says

"Are we going to talk about how he almost ran over the cop's toes?"

Yamkela Bridgette Lize says:

"I did this once... feels good cause you know they're not coming for you."

Zelna M Jonker says:

"Love this....now he can't get a ticket for showing."

Shaka Maps says:

"Come to Cape Town, it's like daily bread to hear pipes."

Mzukisi Silandela says:

"The cop said on your marks and go."

3 Short traffic cops and 1 large driver having a fight turned into a funny clip that social media loved

South Africans are rolling on the floor with laughter at a viral clip of three traffic officers who were tossed like dolls by a big man, Briefly News reports.

The video shows the traffic cops shouting at the man to exit his vehicle and he doesn't seem to take kindly to their attitude. Three traffic cops were in for a big surprise when they pulled over a car and a gentleman got out that was much bigger than them.

The officials were loud and aggressive towards the man and that's when things got out of control, he emerged from the car and is much taller and muscular than the traffic cops, in what looks like a road rage incident.

Source: Briefly News