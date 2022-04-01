A video of a motorist getting aggressive with traffic cops has gone viral, with over 200 000 views on Twitter

The clip shows a big man get out his car at what seems like a routine traffic stop on the side of the road

The traffic cops then shout at the man for seemingly taking too long to exit his vehicle and one of them tugs on his driver's door

The incident then turns violent as the four men clash, with many Tweeps finding the whole altercation hilarious

Tweeps are rolling on the floor with laughter at a viral clip of three traffic officers who were tossed like dolls by a big man.

The video shows the traffic cops shouting at the man to exit his vehicle and he doesn't seem to take kindly to their attitude.

A routine traffic stop got violent very quickly. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

Three traffic cops were in for a big surprise when they pulled over a car and a gentleman got out that was much bigger than them, Gitz reports.

The officials were loud and aggressive towards the man and that's when things got out of control, he emerged from the car and is much taller and muscular than the traffic cops, in what looks like a road rage incident Arrive Alive reports..

This is what Twitter had to say:

Bearded Knight says:

"Brock Lesnar himself should be worried about this guy."

DorcasDugan says:

"Omg! This made me laugh so hard.. so violent yet so good."

Ackerman says:

"All of a sudden they weren't on it anymore."

Ola Preshy says:

"The way hes throwing peoples father in the gully."

Humble Jay says:

"The way he threw that man away."

