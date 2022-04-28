Photographs of an accident between a horse and a Hyundai i10 in Sebokeng Zone 10, Gauteng showed massive destruction

The post went viral on social media and the poor horse seemed to have succumbed to its injuries from the impact

It's not clear how the accident happened or if the driver sustained any injuries, but the car was severely damaged

A terrible accident between a horse and a Hyundai i10 occurred in Gauteng and photographs of the incident went viral on social media.

South Africa is unique in the sense that hazards include animals who might be grazing near a highway or cattle or sheep on a farm behind a fence.

The driver of a Hyundai i10 had a massive crash with a horse. Image: Facebook

The driver of a Hyundai i10 unfortunately found themselves colliding with a large horse in Sebokeng Zone 10 in Gauteng, SA Trucker reports.

The caption of the post read:

"Do the owners of these stray animals ever get charged for these accidents?"

In terms of South African law there are no provisions stipulating who is liable for damages caused by animals venturing onto a public road, Insurancechat reports. However if the animal, for instance, the horse that was involved in the accident ventured onto a public road due to a broken fence, the owner of the fence or the person supposed to maintain will be held liable for damages.

This is how South Africans reacted to the crash:

Sith Gaba says:

"Never ignore animals on the road if you value your life caws and horses will end you."

Sizwe Mchunu says:

"This stray animals make life hard on the road I almost hit one on the N2 Mtubatuba KZN."

Frans Molakeng says:

"People should not ignore the signs showing there are stray animals on the road, as much as it is the responsibility of the animal owner to fence it,it is the responsibility responsibility of the drivers to avoid it, that is why there are signs warning drivers to be careful, animals cannot think as human beings."

Mdali JFK says:

"How fast was this car going at the time of impact? I don't think the driver made it."

