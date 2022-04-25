One man was stunned to spot a self-driving Tesla car and went into a frenzy as the whip moved with no one in it

As the car owner made the Tesla car drive forward while standing outside using his phone, the flabbergasted man kept screaming

The stunned Nigerian described the inside of the Tesla car which is always known as looking like a spaceship

One man identified as Chief Obi was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing a Tesla self-driving car in action.

According to Tesla, all their cars have the hardware needed in the future for full self-driving in almost all circumstances.

In a short video reposted by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, the man is seen with another fellow who parked his self-driving Tesla car at a distance.

He marvelled in his native language while recording the video, stating that the owner of the whip was controlling it using his phone.

Obi then called for a small showcase which the car owner did using his phone, much to the excitement of the man.

The two men entered the car which Obi tagged as a spaceship. The car owner stated that the self-driving whip is always on all the time.

Social media reactions

@sylvia_anyalechi said:

"What if there is no light in his area to charge it . I hope gen can work too."

@eeeshola said:

"Wahala for who never see Tesla before! So many things for Naija Dey funny! Things wey be normalcy na like miracle to some people for Naija."

@nelly__gramm said:

"Vanity upon Vanity, All these Worldly things doesn't matter in Heaven, Focus on your Heavenly race."

@psalmist_vicky said:

"I remember those years if your father doesn’t have Volvo you are nothing… Today see!!!"

@alexdoubleup said:

"And your baba wey deg ask your for human head to make you rich can't even create a simple torch."

