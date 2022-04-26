A video is currently trending on social media which captures the moment a child got his hair dyed blonde

In the video, the little girl is seen looking rather uncertain as the hairdresser proceeds to colour the hair

The video which was posted by blogger, @gossipmilltv, received backlash from social media users

When it comes to fashion and style, it appears that for some people, no one is too young to jump on trends. This seems to be the case as seen in a video recently shared by blogger, @gossipmilltv.

In the now-viral video, a little girl is recorded getting her hair coloured a vibrant shade of blond.

The video captures the step-by-step process which sees the little girl looking uncertain and a bit sad all through the process.

Watch the video below:

Social media users slam parents over hair dye video

With regards to how unpleasantly dying/bleaching hair can be, many people have expressed disapproval of the video.

For many people, the child is too young to be exposed to such hair chemicals and put through the stress of such a hairstyle.

Check out the comments below:

neon_collections:

"Won’t you guys let kids be kids already."

yabathriftstore_bale:

"No be everybody suppose born walahi."

bakareyetty

"Let babies be Babies please ❤️"

officialsmartks:

"This sh*t hurts like mad I cry every time am re_tinting my hair let alone this little girl."

meachmz:

"Too young for such chemicals."

iam_bwoyranky66:

"The mother need to be arrested."

the_.esther:

"Una just Dey stres small pikin."

debbieola2:

"Tint is actually painful ooooo."

brown__r_:

"This baby is too young for bleach na ‍♂️ this country."

dopemrs_kingsley2:

"They should find the mother .. this thing is painful."

_bimboakande:

"Bad parenting!… Tueeehh"

Source: Briefly News