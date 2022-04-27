A post on social media went viral after a woman witnessed an accident on the M1 South highway in Johannesburg

The driver said she saw a Kia Picanto involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo and that the Polo driver fled the scene

Before the alleged driver who caused the accident drove away the woman took a photograph of the Polo's number plate

Mzansi came out and heaped praise on a social media user who a Johannesburg driver flee the scene of an accident.

Naledi Sokoto posted two photographs on Twitter on Freedom Day of the alleged Volkswagen Polo driver who caused the accident and then drove away.

This Volkswagen Polo driver allegedly drove away after knocking into a Kia Picanto on the M1 South highway in Johannesburg. Image: Twitter

South African social media users say Sekoto behaved correctly when she posted a tweet after a Volkswagen Polo driver hit a silver Kia Picanto on the M1 South highway in Johannesburg.

Social media influencer Sekoto witnessed the incident on Freedom Day morning and said she hopes her deed would help the Picanto driver find the transgressor.

Mzansi immediately added their opinion to the tweet and focused on the Polo driver's driving position, with many commenting she is sitting too close to the steering wheel. Others said she didn't want to acknowledge the incident.

According to Legalwise, drivers are not allowed to leave the scene of an accident unless the police tell him or her to do so.

Here are some of the best reactions by Mzansi on social media to the viral tweet:

LeevhuLeaks says:

"She is too close to the steering wheel, that alone is a red flag."

Dineo_SN says:

"Leadership."

Bhelekazi says:

"Steering is right by her chest."

