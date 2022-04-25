‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Investigated by Spanish Police, Arrest Warrant Issued: "Enemies After Him"
- Police in Spain are investigating the man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev and a warrant of his arrest has been issued
- The fraudster-turned-celebrity used a fake driver's licence back in 2019 when he was in the country and got his lux ride stuck on a beach
- According to reports, Simon told authorities that his name was Michael Bilton during the incident and peeps have shared mixed reactions on the news
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Simon Leviev. The man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' is in trouble with Spain authorities.
According to reports, Simon used a fake driver's licence back in 2019. During the incident, the fraudster-turned celebrity got his posh ride stuck on a beach in the country.
The Shade Room reports that Simon apparently told police that he was a "holidaymaker" named Michael Bilton when he produced the fake licence. A court official reportedly confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued as cops continue to investigate Simon.
Big Zulu pens heartfelt post about challenges that come with fame, Nkabi Nation reacts: "Stay focused"
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Peeps took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the way Simon lives his life.
mike_key83 commented:
"His REAL enemies are after him now... the police."
kingcastil wrote:
"How you get caught, get a Netflix special AND GET CAUGHT AGAIN."
dimples3255 said:
"Lol, he’s just gonna get out in 3-5 business days and continue."
ikaydardison wrote:
"They got nothing on him. He's a legend."
_burlington_throat_factory commented:
"Now he can really say his enemies are after him."
msjones_consx2 wrote:
"He gonna slip away from this just like the rest."
belac456 said:
"He's just living his best life ... on the run."
Simon Leviev charging R307k for a club appearance
In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' is at it again. This time, Simon Leviev is charging an arm and a leg for a club appearance.
Recent reports suggest that Simon wants R307 399 ($20 000) for just one appearance at a club. The fraudster-turned-celebrity has received a couple of offers from clubs in the US, Germany and Mexico.
The Shade Room reports that on top of the money that Simon Leviev is charging, he also wants a private jet, a suite at a 5-star hotel, black SUV car service and 2 bodyguards.
Source: Briefly News