Police in Spain are investigating the man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev and a warrant of his arrest has been issued

The fraudster-turned-celebrity used a fake driver's licence back in 2019 when he was in the country and got his lux ride stuck on a beach

According to reports, Simon told authorities that his name was Michael Bilton during the incident and peeps have shared mixed reactions on the news

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Simon Leviev. The man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' is in trouble with Spain authorities.

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev is being investigated by Spain police. Image: @simon.officialll1

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Simon used a fake driver's licence back in 2019. During the incident, the fraudster-turned celebrity got his posh ride stuck on a beach in the country.

The Shade Room reports that Simon apparently told police that he was a "holidaymaker" named Michael Bilton when he produced the fake licence. A court official reportedly confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued as cops continue to investigate Simon.

Peeps took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the way Simon lives his life.

mike_key83 commented:

"His REAL enemies are after him now... the police."

kingcastil wrote:

"How you get caught, get a Netflix special AND GET CAUGHT AGAIN."

dimples3255 said:

"Lol, he’s just gonna get out in 3-5 business days and continue."

ikaydardison wrote:

"They got nothing on him. He's a legend."

_burlington_throat_factory commented:

"Now he can really say his enemies are after him."

msjones_consx2 wrote:

"He gonna slip away from this just like the rest."

belac456 said:

"He's just living his best life ... on the run."

