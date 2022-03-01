'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is reportedly charging R307 399 for a club appearance and has already received offers from clubs in the US, Mexico and Germany

The Shade Room shared that Simon, who conned women out of millions of rand, also demands a private jet, two bodyguards and a suite at a five-star hotel, among other things, on top of the appearance fee

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with many agreeing that Simon has turned into a celeb after Netflix dropped a documentary series about his fraudulent ways

The man dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler' is at it again. This time, Simon Leviev is charging an arm and a leg for a club appearance.

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev is charging R307k for a club appearance. Image: @simon_leviev_official

Recent reports suggest that Simon wants R307 399 ($20 000) for just one appearance at a club. The fraudster-turned-celebrity has received a couple of offers from clubs in the US, Germany and Mexico.

The Shade Room reports that on top of the money that Simon Leviev is charging, he also wants a private jet, a suite at a 5-star hotel, black SUV car service and 2 bodyguards.

Peeps from across the globe took to the outlet's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on Simon's appearance fee.

brskash said:

"They thought the documentary was gone stop him, word on the street is more women have given him more money now."

lookbackather wrote:

"Look what Netflix did. Made this clown a celeb."

cuspofbeauty commented:

"He pulling more stunts I see."

knock_out55 said:

"He need to pay all them woman back that he conned."

milliondollarkid_eli said:

"How much for a mentoring class?"

alazjah.jones wrote:

"Who does he think he is."

selahmoonn commented:

"Lmfaooooo, he’s never gonna be broke again."

judie_tanie said:

"A businessman."

emy.world_ added:

"I know those females regret making a Netflix documentary about him, he’s getting paid and they're drowning in debt."

3 Cool #TinderSwindler challenge posts from SA celebs

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tinder Swindler trended for days across the globe when it premiered on Netflix. Since the series started showing on the streaming platform, many peeps took to social media to share their views on it, post memes and even joke about how Simon Leviev scammed rich women.

Mzansi celebs also took to social media to share their thoughts on the docu-series and also joined the #TinderSwindler challenge. Briefly News zoomed in on three Mzansi A-listers who took part in the hilarious challenge.

The Israeli man used different monikers and swindled most of his victims out of millions of cash. He preyed on ladies who were desperate for love on the popular online dating site, Tinder.

Source: Briefly News