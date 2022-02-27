Adu Richard is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prima Atowork in Kumasi of Ghana

The venturesome young man originally studied Agricultural Economics before switching to pursue a career in the automotive sector

He shared photos of his work along with his details on Facebook, urging peeps who may need his services to contact him

Globally, some young people are diverting from what they originally studied in school to pursue careers in different fields to earn a living.

One of such persons is Adu Richard, a Ghanaian entrepreneur breaking boundaries in the automotive industry.

In a Facebook post, he shared that he's an Agricultural Economics degree holder but is currently working as an auto interior designer.

Adu shared the post on Tell It Dads, a popular social media group to urge members who may require his services to contact him.

'Hi Tell it, Dads, let me introduce myself. I'm Adu Richard with a degree in Agricultural Economics. I'm an auto interior designer by profession.

''Just a young man breaking boundaries in the automobile industry,'' he said.

The venturesome Ghanaian businessman, who is based in Kumasi, uploaded photos along with his post, saying:

''These interior designs are made in Ghana ... If you need any of our services, kindly come with this special code: #TellItDadPRIMAG for a discount. Contact:0556960229,'' he said.

See the snaps below:

Peeps were quick to comment under the post. Briefly News selected some below.

Michael Akwa-Mensah indicated:

''Some of this stuff should be made shareable to reach much more audience cos these works are just superb...great job man!''

Bra Yaw commented:

''This is called wisdom, having a degree in a particular field doesn't necessarily lead you to pursue that as a career.''

Adu Richard replied:

''Thanks so much, Daddy.''

Daniel Avafia commented:

''At long last, my Buzanga will get a facelift. I love the work you're doing.''

Manfred said:

''Good job. Wish you more sales and market.''

