Bravery and Faith: Woman Takes a Chance and It Pays Off, Gets a Permanent Job

One proud and brave woman has just landed a permanent job after taking risks by quitting her previous job

The woman, @_Mamthii, took to social media to share the news and her followers are seriously impressed as she got a permanent position

The bubbly woman says she initially signed a six-month contract and it was due to expire this month but God favoured her

One brave South African woman is a living testament that having faith and taking risks could open doors for you. @_Mamthii says she took huge risks when she quit her job, travelled to Gauteng and signed a six-month contract.

The bubbly woman says the contract was set to expire at the end of this month but she is now a permanent employee with an unnamed “amazing” company.

Despite not giving all the details about the nature of her job, it is evident that she did well to impress her bosses but also credited God.

The post reads:

@PhemieRabs said:

“This is what happened. You didn't know what God had in store for you but you chose to trust Him. Congratulations on your post.”

@Ntsika147 said:

“I have lived my whole life on this scripture. I'm sometimes even afraid to ask for some stuff that I know am not ready for because I don't remember praying for something and not receiving it.”

@Ayanda_Mthatha said:

“Yhooooooooo hay ndincamile uThixo has favourites ba kunjalo, kunini umntu wayethandaza, fasting and all, nothing is happening, ndide ndikhalale sometimes ndiphinde ndiqale phantsi.”

@Mokone_Eddie said:

“Luck favours the brave.”

@ThsenoSithole said:

“It is in the hearing and doing. I believe that God was intentional by leading you to take such a bold move. God says it, we do it…It is guaranteed to have a good impact. Well done and Congratulations.”

@Metarmophic8 said:

“Let me tell you this... at your old job, the one you left. They hired someone new and that person is happy just as you are. God blessed 2 people. God really did that!.”

@NathanTKA said:

“I am currently in a similar dilemma, hoping that God will help me decide.”

@HloniphaVilaka2 said:

“Yoh congrats sweetie, I recall just how I resigned from my permanent job just be employed for 4 months then covid happen till to date am still unemployed.”

