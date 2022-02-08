Tinder Swindler trended for days across the globe when it premiered on Netflix recently. Since the series started showing on the streaming platform, many peeps have taken to social media to share their views on it, post memes and even joke about how Simon Leviev scammed rich women.

The Israeli man used different monikers and swindled most of his victims out of millions of cash. He preyed on ladies who were desperate for love on the popular online dating site, Tinder.

Somizi, Anele Mdoda and Eva Modika are some of the SA celebs who participated in the #TinderSwindler challenge. Image: @somizi, @zinthathu, @evamodika

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the show highlights the risks of looking for love online, and the realities that many go through at the hands of fraudsters who are always looking for their next target online. Although the series serves as a warning, many peeps found it amusing that the women who were scammed sent a stranger millions of dollars.

Mzansi celebs also took to social media to share their thoughts on the docu-series and also joined the #TinderSwindler challenge. Briefly News zoomed in on three Mzansi A-listers who took part in the hilarious challenge.

Most of them posted snaps of themselves on private jets and used Simon's catchy lines as their captions:

"Send money now! My enemies are after me. Peter is down."

