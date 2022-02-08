Kaylow recently claimed he's dating fellow artist Unathi Nkayi but Mzansi peeps are convinced that he was lying

The singer posted snaps of himself with the former Idols SA judge looking all sorts of cosy but peeps thought they were just filming a music video

Many peeps on Kaylow's timeline shared that the two singers are either working on a new love song but denied that they're dating

Kaylow has taken to social media to claim that he's dating Unathi Nkayi. The singer even shared snaps of himself with the former Idols SA judge spending some time together.

Kaylow has claimed that he's dating Unathi Nkayi. Image: @kaylowofficial, @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Mzansi peeps are just not buying his story. They are not convinced that Kaylow's words are true. Most of them hilariously asked the star what does Unathi have to say about his claims.

Kaylow took to Twitter recently and posted the snaps of himself and Unathi looking all sorts of cosy. It was his caption that attracted a lot of attention to his post. He simply wrote:

"Sesi ya Jola..."

Peeps who flooded the vocalist's comment section thought the two were filming a music video or have a track out titled Sesi ya Jola.

@realnattrale wrote:

"Guys, Unathi and Kaylow have a song together titled 'Se Siya Jola'. Even if they were together ke, where's the problem????"

@ejayblaq said:

"YiMusic video shoot Mos le, I see sis @Unathi_Africa singing."

@Yaya2844328077 commented:

"Am sure this is just a collab. I think the guy is mistaking acting coz when shooting a vid you have to make it believable to sell, ryt...."

@KwenaLR wrote:

"Did they release a new video together?"

@kabelo_87 added:

"Hahaha I don't believe it, y'all are cooking up something in studio."

