Images of a man trying to recreate Rihanna's pregnancy reveal photos have gone viral on social media

@KabeloMohlah02 shared a collage image of the guy with Rihanna which displays the creativity the unidentified individual uses

Social media users shared memes and jokes galore as they reacted to the new trend that is filling up the TLs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@KabeloMohlah02 took to Twitter to share an image of a man recreating Rihanna's pregnancy reveal snaps. The guy did a really good job in getting all the small details from the beads to the similar type of shoes.

The creative way in which he situated his beads to simulate Rihanna's jewellery and the model poses he struck are absolutely killer. The comedian has not been identified but has been the butt of many 'pillar of strength'-related jokes shared by South African social media users. The poster captioned the images:

"Majita please abort the trend."

This man went viral online after recreating Rihanna's famous pregnancy reveal snaps. Image: @KabeloMohlah02

Source: Twitter

Check the post out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users want to know who's pillar of strength he is

@BhekiNk09838586 shared:

"Uyabona ama effects of not being part of mjolo."

@Venda_son asked:

"Is he someone’s pillar vele or he needs a pillar??"

@CarterMakaz said:

"Anything for likes bafo... It's content."

@Lebo_Nkonyane responded with:

"He's cancelled from the Men's Conference. We distance ourselves from such."

@Di_ketso tweeted:

"This is the trend to allow guys with pot bellies to shine, let them..."

@KopanoKopie added:

"Ke pillar of strength."

Only in Mzansi: Woman asks her bae for R250 for Rihanna's baby shower, peeps left in stitches

In more Rihanna-related news, Briefly News previously reported that a man left peeps in laughter after sharing a message he received from his bae, asking for money to go towards Rihanna’s baby shower.

Online user @thuso_thelejane took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a message sent to him from his partner. In the message, the woman asks her man for R250 for the Barbadian singer's baby shower. The man expressed his shock and said he felt that he was being scammed.

Briefly News previously reported that the popular music star finally opened up about her pregnancy to her numerous fans. The top singer and fashion icon is expecting a first child with her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky. Rihanna confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a special way after fans had speculated for months about her condition.

Source: Briefly News