Mohale Motaung has been trolled after posting a pic of his meal on social media and sharing that he was "stress eating"

The radio presenter's haters brought up his estranged hubby Somizi and claimed he never used to post amagwinya and russians when he was still living the soft life

The star's haters hilariously suggested that Mohale should just apologise to SomGaga and ask him to take him back

Mohale Motaung has been trolled on social media after he posted that he's "stress eating" these day. The social media influencer was having amagwinya, a russian and fried chips when he posted about his eating disorder.

The radio personality's haters were quick to point out that he never used to post such food when he was still with his estranged hubby, Somizi. The star had captioned the pic of his meal:

The trolls took shaded Mohale and alleged that he's missing the soft life he was used to when he and Somizi were still an item, reports ZAlebs.

@Chabe_kgalalelo said:

"You miss Somizi’s soft life. Kuzolunga bafanas."

@thabogcaki1 wrote:

"Funa love back ndoda."

@CICsa15 commented:

"Wabhampela uSomgaga wena buka manje usudla amatshatsha."

@made4p*ssy added:

"You guys have a point, he never posted chips and russian while with *that guy*."

Somizi shows off lush "his and his" rides

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media mogul and radio host Somizi had the internet asking lots of questions after sharing snaps of what many believe are his brand new cars.

In the 8 second clip, the expensive silver Bentley's look like they're still at the dealership but it's Somsom's suggestive caption that really got social media users talking.

Of course, the caption had many peeps convinced it was code for a new relationship. While many hinted at a budding romance others were just happy to see Somgaga do his thing and spend all that well earned cash. @chilli_queen_za_2 said:

"Haibo Somgaga we want to know who 'his' is??"

pearlmotaung said:

"Hai maan Somizi, Bathong?! Can we breathe a little?"

