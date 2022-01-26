Emtee's response to DJ Maphorisa's post suggests that he's keen to collaborate with popular rappers Nasty C, Kwesta and A-Reece

Phori hinted that he wants to get the four biggest rap artists in the country in the studio to cook one fire track

Local hip-hop fans told Madumane to go ahead with his plan because the track will save the country's fading hip-hop culture

Emtee's comment on DJ Maphorisa's recent post suggests that he's open to the idea of collaborating with Nasty C, Kwesta and A-Reece. Phori took to social media recently to hint that he wants to put Emtee and the other rappers on one record.

Emtee told DJ Maphorisa he's keen to work with Kwesta, Nasty C & A Reece.

Source: Instagram

The music producer ask his fans how they'll feel if he gets all the four popular rappers in studio at the same time. According to SAHipHopMag, Emtee then jumped on the Izolo hitmaker's comment section to let him know that he likes the idea.

Mzansi hip-hop heads also urged Phori to go ahead with his idea. They said the fire collab will definitely save local hip-hop.

@solly_msosti wrote:

"Inform the fire department to be on stand-by cause there's fire that'll come out of there, bruh."

@xhantinofemele said:

"Four rap beasts in one boat. FIRE/HEAT HIT."

@youngcallous wrote:

"That would be the biggest Hip hop Song in the world. We need this kind of unity in the game mahn but hey People don't care about that anymore."

@itCinematic commented:

"Eish, which one is this one.... make it happen."

@zweli36 added:

"I can't wait to witness this happen."

DJ Maphorisa advises Mzansi peeps to invest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media to advice his fans about money. The Izolo hitmaker told his followers to invest and spend their money wisely afterwards.

The Amapiano pioneer revealed that he bought himself a house before he started blowing his cash on designer labels and cars. He warned peeps not to rush into spending their hard-earned cash on material things because they'll "crush badly".

According to ZAlebs, Phori took to Facebook to offer the free financial advice. DJ Maphorisa said he cares for his fans, hence he decided to dish out free lessons on drip and cash.

