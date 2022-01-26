Riky Rick has announced that he's bringing back his Cotton Fest this year which will take place over two days in March

The two-day music extravaganza will only be opened to fully vaccinated fans, artists and production team members

Partygoers will also need to provide a negative PCR test if only vaccinated with one dose, according to reports

Riky Rick has taken to social media to announce the 3rd annual Cotton Fest. The festival will take place in Newtown in March.

Riky Rick's concert Cotton Fest will only be opened to fully vaccinated fans.



According to reports, the annual concert will offer partygoers a sports area, merch, a concert, cafeteria and even lockers for the fans to store their personal belongings.

Riky Rick took to Twitter to announce this year's show and his fans said they can't wait to party with their favourite local stars.

Slikour On Life reports that this year's concert will only be opened to vaccinated fans and artists. Tickets for the event will also be limited to 2000 per day as per the Covid-19 regulations.

Partygoers will also need to provide a negative PCR test if only vaccinated with one dose, the website reports. Peeps took to Riky's comment section to share their comments following his announcement.

@Chimauswung said:

"Can’t wait to cop the Merchandise."

@Tebelelo_ wrote:

"We are back!!"

@DonknowMcgrego

"For the culture."

@IamIceEazy commented:

"Ishuuu!!! I've legit been waiting for this, I'm definitely not missing it."

