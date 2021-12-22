Digs Before Drip: DJ Maphorisa Talks Money Moves, Advises Mzansi Peeps to Invest

DJ Maphorisa has advised his fans to invest in property before they blow all their cash on fashion

The Izolo hitmaker told his fans that he took wise financial decisions before he started spending his money on designer clothes

He warned fans not to be fashion-forward while they have not invested in their own homes because they'll "crush badly"

DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to advice his fans about money. The Izolo hitmaker told his followers to invest and spend their money wisely afterwards.

The Amapiano pioneer revealed that he bought himself a house before he started blowing his cash on designer labels and cars. He warned peeps not to rush into spending their hard-earned cash on material things because they'll "crush badly".

According to ZAlebs, Phori took to Facebook to offer the free financial advice. DJ Mphorisa said he cares for his fans, hence he decided to dish out free lessons on drip and cash.

Peeps praised the popular music producer after he dropped the pearls of wisdom on his timeline.

Hovhanie HovLane Murunwa said:

"I respect you for this."

Palesa Motshoene wrote:

"The most sensible thing to do."

Botshelo Moate commented:

"This is so inspiring, thank you for sharing."

Queen Wa Mojela Queens said:

"The best status/advice I've read today."

Sanele Msa III wrote:

"Great advice, you really don't compete with anyone. You stay in your own lane and being humble and also working hard. Great things will come to you no matter what."

Wezo Menzi added:

"Wise words indeed, you cannot wear LV and Gucci while living on your mom's place. Those labels can get you a big house or car rather than changing them uhlala nonyoko."

DJ Maphorisa makes it rain money in Dubai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is one of the richest music producers in Mzansi. The independent label boss proved just how rich he is when he was performing in Dubai recently. The star threw a stack of cash at his United Arab Emirates fans.

Madumane was behind the DJ booth when he suddenly made it rain on his stans who were busting moves to the yanos. The clip of the popular Mzansi DJ blessing his stans with money trended online.

The Izolo hitmaker usually shows off his riches on social media, according to ZAlebs. He posts snaps and videos of his flashy whips, luxurious clothes and jewellery.

