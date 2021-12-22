Uncle Vinny is Mzansi's laughing stock after he tried to make it rain money on some unimpressed ladies in Ghana

A video of the young TV presenter throwing stack of cash at a crowd during his performance at a club in the country is trending online

Mzansi peeps found the clip funny and they've been roasting Uncle Vinny ever since the clip surfaced on their timelines

Uncle Vinny has become a laughing stock after he dismally failed to make it rain in Ghana a few days ago. The young star threw a stack of money at some ladies in the club during his performance but they continued with their business like nothing happened.

Uncle Vinny has been roasted for trying to make it rain on ladies in Ghana. Image: @uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

The video of the incident has gone viral after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared it on social media. Mzansi peeps have been roasting and laughing out loud at the TV presenter since the video surfaced online.

Tweeps have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the hilarious clip. Most of them shared that Uncle Vinny will never try the same stunt again after the Ghanaian ladies did him dirty.

@aey_dear said:

"I don't know what's worse between being mized after greeting in a taxi and what happened to Uncle Vinny."

@JuksAfrika wrote:

"Uncle Vinny will never recover from that!"

@HermaineM commented:

"What Ghana did to Uncle Vinny, I'd take the next available flight back home."

@2022AFRICA said:

"Uncle Vinny's story is even trending in other parts of Africa, lmao he's never recovering from this."

@Sfundo_19 wrote:

"What they did to Uncle Vinny in Ghana is bad bad bad."

@DaGreatPerfomer added:

"They blue-ticked Uncle Vinny's money so hard, my G felt like an aunt."

