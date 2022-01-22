Podcast and Chill with Mac G co-host Sol Phenduka is again at it with his pun rhetoric, thanks to an outlandish Kabza De Small outfit

The Amapiano DJ and producer recently rocked an elaborate Rick Owens ensemble comprising a cargo jacket and then some

Not to be outdone, netizens wriggled the way to the comments section to share in the pun frenzy by serving up a string of their own

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It all comes together when fashion meets status, and this is the exact message we think Kabza De Small attempted to convey when he decided to rock one of the stringiest outfits most Mzansians have seen.

Not to be outdone, outspoken Podcast and Chill with Mac G co-host Sol Phenduka took to Twitter to, shall we say, serve SA tweeps with more of his puns above a picture of the DJ in an elaborate Rick Owens mega-laced cargo jacket with matching trousers and boots.

Sol Phenduka is serving up more hilarious puns. Image: @Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Like Kabza, Black Motion's Murdah Bongz often rocks the Rick Owen brand but goes a little less berserk with the strings by toning it down by alternating between a plain T-shirt and trousers.

Making it known Kabza's outlandish fashion statement did not escape his curious notice, Sol, using his @Solphendukaa handle, tweeted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Phori took him in and showed him how to manoeuvre the game. Now Kabza is showing others the ropes."

In much the same, Sol's subliminal and, of course, "punny" joke didn't go over the heads of all the Saffas who saw it, with many making it a point to raise a glass to Phenduka for serving up the hilarity.

The tweet gathered more than 23 000 likes, nearly 3 000 likes and 1 000 comments, with locals grabbing the chance to share in the pun fun.

Locals not on the ropes

Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers all the amused and, you guessed it, pun-inspired reactions to the post.

@Shaun_01RSA wrote:

"I did knot see that coming."

@Sim_Saliwa said:

This outfit is laced."

@chochi4lif3 added:

"I asked for his help he told me he's all tied up at the moment."

Source: Briefly News