Footage of a school robbery in the Johannesburg CBD has surfaced online and has since been doing the rounds

While many Saffas were left shaken by the clip, others, including podcaster Sol Phenduka, saw the funny side

Briefly News camped in the comments section to bring readers all the hilarious comments to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video that shows the moment a group of gun-toting thugs storm an unknown private school in Johannesburg before sticking it up has been doing the rounds on social media for the better part of Wednesday.

Briefly News reported that the video was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Ambramjee. The 54-second clip garnered more than 286 000 views as South Africans recoiled to the incident in fear.

Sol cooked up a light hearted response to a chilling school robbery. Image: @Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

But fear is far from being the only emotion that could be deduced as locals processed the scenes that played out. It comes as former 5 FM radio personality and local podcast funny man Sol Phenduka cooked up a hilarious response to the chilling video.

Taking to his @Solphendukaa Twitter handle, Phenduka, who is often heard bombarding "Chillers" on Podcast and Chill with MacG with a barrage of puns, made light of the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His quoted tweet read:

"Robbing a school? These guys have no CLASS."

The awkwardly funny post instantly instigated a bout of pun-filled tweets from netizens. Strikingly, all of them involved the use of school-related terms such as 'class', 'report', standard', and 'principal' among a host of others.

Puns flood the timeline

Briefly News needed no second invitations to camp in the comments section to bring readers all the hilarious puns below.

@@_7even_5ive_ wrote:

"Those guys need some principles in their lives."

@Bhokolosh2 added:

"They don't have standards."

@GonzalezSerino added:

"They need to be taught a lesson."

Source: Briefly.co.za