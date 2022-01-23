Former Idols judge Somizi is always trending, this time for sharing a short and sweet clip of two very pricey looking Bentley's

However, it's Somsom's suggestive caption that got the internet talking as it seems the second car may be for a mystery man

Mzansi took to the comments section and many peeps begged Somgaga to just spill the tea already!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media mogul and radio host, Somizi has the internet asking lots of questions after sharing snaps of what many believe are his brand new cars.

Former Idols judge Somizi is always trending, this time for sharing a short and sweet clip of two very pricey looking Bentley's. Images: @Somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the 8 second clip, the expensive silver Bentley's look like they're still at the dealership but it's Somsom's suggestive caption that really got social media users talking.

"His and His," he captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Of course, the caption had many peeps convinced it was code for a new relationship. While many hinted at a budding romance others were just happy to see Somgaga do his thing and spend all that well earned cash.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

chilli_queen_za_2 said:

"Haibo Somgaga we want to know who "his" is??"

thabisa719

"Somizi & Tikoloshe lol just kidding."

pearlmotaung said:

"Hai maan Somizi, Bathong?! Can we breathe a little?"

myrna_mogale said:

"Somsom slaps differently it’s a vibe."

sallymaifrancy said:

"eish those are real deals neh."

"Please find me a new doctor": Somizi shares hilarious story about his GP

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to share his hilarious trip to the doctor. He was worried about his little toe and his big toe which were hurting.

His trip to the GP got off to a bad start when the nurse was star struck by the fact that she was talking to Somizi and proceeded to botch his blood test resulting in Somizi bleeding all over the surgery.

However, things got worse. When the doc examined Somizi's foot he told Somizi that there was nothing wrong with his little toe, it was just a minor injury.

His big toe was another story. The doc said that the pain in his big toe was ag-related.

This didn't sit well with Somizi who said that earlier his doc has said that he needed to cut down on champagne.

He asked his fans to find him a new doctor.

His fans took to the comment section to react to his hilarious story

smoonthy:

"Askies. Kante why is the doctor so negative?....not that I agree with the doctor but I have to say that it may be time to start taking more calcium."

thabisa719:

"Heal SomG you getting there pls wear comfortable shoes, take your calcium meds and stick with your handsome Doctor, love you ."

Source: Briefly News