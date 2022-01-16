Somizi took to his Instagram page to share his hilarious story about his trip to the doctor which did not go well

It started badly when the nurse was so nervous that she messed up while drawing his blood

The final straw was when the doctor revealed why Somizi's big toe was sore, Somizi did not like the answer

Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to share his hilarious trip to the doctor. He was worried about his little toe and his big toe which were hurting.

His trip to the GP got off to a bad start when the nurse was star struck by the fact that she was talking to Somizi and proceeded to botch his blood test resulting in Somizi bleeding all over the surgery.

Somizi is not happy with his doctor after he revealed why his to was sore. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

However, things got worse. When the doc examined Somizi's foot he told Somizi that there was nothing wrong with his little toe, it was just a minor injury.

His big toe was another story. The doc said that the pain in his big toe was ag-related.

This didn't sit well with Somizi who said that earlier his doc has said that he needed to cut down on champagne.

He asked his fans to find him a new doctor.

His fans took to the comment section to react to his hilarious story

smoonthy:

"Askies. Kante why is the doctor so negative?....not that I agree with the doctor but I have to say that it may be time to start taking more calcium. ❤️"

thabisa719:

"Heal SomG you getting there pls wear comfortable shoes, take your calcium meds and stick with your handsome Doctor, love you ."

sassychum:

"Age? There's no such, that doctor is an AGEIST period. Find another doctor."

bequest_brides:

" Am stuck with the nurse I can't..... Nawe hambo tonga uBeyonce sibone....... shem the poor woman even asked your name again to make sure utatazelela into ekhona."

