Naak Musiq shared a video of his latest training session but instead of filling his fans with confidence, they have doubts

Fans took exception to his boxing form and speed, suggesting that if he didn't improve fast he would not stand a chance against Cassper

They took to the comment section of his Twitter post to share their reactions and tips for the artist

Naak Musiq shared a video of his latest training session as he prepares for his boxing match against Cassper Nyovest.

His fans were not too impressed with his boxing form and speed. Many of them warned him that he needed to work a lot harder if he plans on standing a chance in the ring against Cassper.

Fans are not convinced that Naak Musiq has what it take to beat Cassper in the ring. Photo credit: @iamnaakmusiq, @casspernyovest

Cassper recently impressed fans with his performance against Slik Talk in the ring. He has shown his business acumen by making celebrity boxing into a franchise and showing that he is a natural athlete.

Fans took to the comment section to react to Naak Musiq's training session

@DanielTshifhiwa:

"The difference between Naak and Cass is that Naak is still a rookie and has to grasp all the basics whereas Cassper is a natural, all he has to do is prioritise fitness but people think boxing is all about who’s more muscular ‍♂️ I honestly still don’t see Naak defeating Cass."

@Silumko_Q:

"Yoh ppl who had their money on Naak, are they still sure."

@Bongs__SBM:

"One thing I know for sure is that they having doubts now."

@TboozeSA:

"Anga about to embarrass us Xhosa as a nation. He needs to be on some boot camp in Mdantsane he’ll learn real boxing there. Also the weight difference between the two. Both will be aiming to knock each other out before they get tired. I think non of them can last a round with Siv."

"He's definitely going to the hospital": Cassper challenges Nota to a fight

Earlier, Briefly News reported that things are getting heated between the Don Billiato and the self-proclaimed music mogul and tweeps want to see them take their beef to the streets. Consequently, the ever-so-ready hip-hop hitmaker has entertained his fans' demands by suggesting yet another boxing match.

A fan who was following the nasty cyber exchange between the two put forward that Nota would never consent to Cassper’s offering. The rapper agreed, calling Nota out for being a weakling when it comes to addressing feuds face to face.

