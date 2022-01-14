Ma E Shows Cassper Nyovest Love After Pledging to Protect SA Hip Hop Culture

Ma-E showed his industry peer Cassper Nyovest mad love on his timeline after pledging to protect the Mzansi hip-hop culture

The rapper expressed that he'll protect anyone who is going the extra mile to put local hip-hop back on top

The star's fans thanked Ma-E for committing himself to the local rap scene and for showing support to other rappers

Ma-E has taken to social media to show love to his industry peer Cassper Nyovest. The rapper pledged to protect Mzansi hip-hop culture before he gave a shout-out to Mufasa.

Ma-E said he's willing to protect anyone who is doing everything in their power to push the local hip-hop movement forward. The rap scene has taken a back seat since Amapiano took over the dance floors in the country and Ma-E wants to make sure that he pushed the genre back to its glory days.

According to SAHipHopMag, the star took to Twitter recently and wrote:

"I always protect anyone I feel he/she is doing something to push the culture forward. We all know that us black people are non existent in this system. If we burn down all the efforts for future existence we are all doomed forever. Much Love, Does It."

He later took to his timeline to give a shout-out to the Amademoni hitmaker.

Peeps took to Ma-E's comment section to applaud him for committing himself to fighting for those who are doing great things in the hip-hop community.

@ncubesceloz said:

"Loving your wisdom, grootman."

@SegaloAllen wrote:

"Well said, Easy."

@ntwananompanga1 added:

"Legend, dankie."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post after he boastfully shared that he owns the streets.

