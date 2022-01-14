In celebration of their 5th anniversary, Brenden Praise and his wife Mpoomy Ledwaba are enjoying each other's company at a romantic getaway

The singer posted beautiful pics of himself with his wife swimming and enjoying the sun at their holiday resort

The celeb couple's followers wished them a happy anniversary and wished them many more years of wedded bliss

Brenden Praise and his bae Mpoomy Ledwaba are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary. The singer took to social media to share that they're are spending quality time on a romantic getaway in celebration of their love.

Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba are celebrating their 5th anniversary with a romantic getaway. Image: @brenden_praise

Source: Instagram

Brenden Praise took to Twitter on Thursday, 13 January and shared that their anniversary is this Friday, 14 January. He also shared cool pics of the two of them enjoying the and water at their holiday destination. The musician captioned his post:

"Tomorrow is our 5 year anniversary and I can’t think of a better way to spend it Heart suit @Mpoomy_Ledwaba."

Peeps took to his timeline to show love to the star and his boo. They also congratulated the couple for being together for five years.

@MissMbowayne said:

"Happy anniversary... to many more anniversaries and wishing you guys more love, joy, peace and happiness."

@Bonganijgwayi11 wrote:

"Joy Joy...... Happy Anniversary Mr & Mrs Praise."

@jabs_unfiltered commented:

"I love you guys happy anniversary, faves."

@Tiisets780416 said:

"Love is so beautiful, enjoy guys."

@JNambwiyu added:

"Love is beautiful."

