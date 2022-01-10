8 Pics of Somizi and Shauwn Mkhize Partying Up a Storm at Max’s Lifestyle

Fresh from their festive holidays, Somizi and Shauwn Mkhize partied up a storm at the first annual All White Party at Max's Lifestyle in Durban at the weekend. The flamboyant reality TV stars rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous from KwaZulu-Natal during the event.

Posh rides, champagne and good music were the order of the day at the epic party. SomGaga and the Uzalo actress took to the stage and did their thing as hosts of the party. They also got down to vibey music while sipping on Champopo and enjoying a good chat with their peers in showbiz.

Somizi and Shauwn Mkhize partied up a storm at Max’s Lifestyle. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Briefly News took to MaMkhize's official Instagram account to compile a few pics Somizi and MaMkhize having a good time at the event. Check out the pics below:

MaMkhize also showed her fans that she has epic dance moves, according to The Citizen. She posted a video of herself busting all the Mzansi trending dance moves.

Social media users took to MaMkhize's comment section to share their views on the snaps and clip.

clenyora said:

"You killed it mommy, yey if it wasn’t for the money we would have pulled up too."

snejobe wrote:

"You are soo amazing, I love your spirit."

ntoh_ndawonde commented:

"Living your best life."

zinhle_b wrote:

"Yey abo MaMkhize they're living the life jesu.... enjoy."

mtkdj said:

"You inspire me so much guys."

snothyxaba added:

"You look stunning MaMkhize, love you."

SA men shoot their shots at MaMkhize

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize took to social media to post snaps of herself posing next to her R15 million Rolls Royce. The reality TV star was rocking a white outfit as she was on her way to the all white party at Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Mzansi men have been drooling over the snaps since she shared them on Instagram on Sunday, 9 January. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also posted the same snaps on Twitter.

Most of the gents decided to shoot their shots at the flamboyant businesswoman after they saw the pics. Most of the men, who are younger than the actress, hilariously asked to be MaMkhize's Ben 10.

The wealthy MaMkhize has not shared whether she's seeing anyone since she divorced her hubby a few years back. Many men usually try their luck on the timeline whenever she posts saucy pics of herself.

