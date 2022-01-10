Mzansi men were quick to shoot their shots at MaMkhize when she posted snaps of herself posing next to her R15 million Rolls Royce

The reality TV star was rocking a saucy white outfit when she took the snaps while on her way to Max's Lifestyle

Many of her male fans went crazy and asked to be her man as she has not shared her relationship status since her divorce

Shauwn Mkhize took to social media to post snaps of herself posing next to her R15 million Rolls Royce. The reality TV star was rocking a white outfit as she was on her way to the all white party at Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Mzansi men decided to shoot their shots at MaMkhize after she posted stunning pics posing next to her Rolls Royce. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Mzansi men have been drooling over the snaps since she shared them on Instagram on Sunday, 9 January. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also posted the same snaps on Twitter.

Most of the gents decided to shoot their shots at the flamboyant businesswoman after they saw the pics. Most of the men, who are younger than the actress, hilariously asked to be MaMkhize's Ben 10.

The wealthy MaMkhize has not shared whether she's seeing anyone since she divorced her hubby a few years back. Many men usually try their luck on the timeline whenever she posts saucy pics of herself.

@JoeMakgapeetsa said:

"Can I be her Ben 10?"

@ScienceT_Malema added:

"She's beautiful."

Source: Briefly News