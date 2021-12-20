South Africans are concerned that Shauwn Mkhize allegedly arranged his 20-year-old son's marriage to Tamia Louw

Andile Mpisane and Tamia got hitched at the weekend and some Mzansi peeps suspect MaMkhize arranged the whole marriage because she allegedly doesn't like his baby mama

Many peeps pointed out that Andile looked surprised at his own wedding while his mom was over the moon

Some South Africans suspect that Shauwn Mkhize arranged Andile Mpisane's recent marriage to Tamia Louw. Concerned peeps pointed out that Andile wasn't excited in most of the wedding pics doing the rounds on social media.

Peeps hilariously said MaMkhize looked too excited than her son. They believe that Shauwn Mkhize arranged the whole thing because she doesn't like her son's known baby mama, Sithelo Shozi.

Mzansi concerned peeps took to Twitter at the weekend to share their views on the 20-year-old's marriage to Tamia Louw. Many suspect the flamboyant businesswoman surprised his son with the marriage.

@CivicTy07196060 said:

"#MaMkhize this abuse on Andile Mpisane is too much for a young man, he always looks like he wanna finish and go to bed... mom is using him too much."

@Dylan822 commented:

"Sbahle arrived at the wedding venue wearing gym clothes, she had no idea her brother Andile was getting married. But she was not the only one who was clueless that Andile was getting married, the other person who was also clueless that Andile was getting married was Andile."

@just_carol8 wrote:

"Maybe the car was a goodbye gift, it's what's making sense. Andile Mpisane just showed us what can happen in real life. But for me it's #Mamkhize saying she has dreamt of this day since the first day she carried him in her arms. Oksalayo Sithelo will always be part of their lives."

@RealLwaziMsomi said:

"This Andile Mpisane and Sithelo thing is WILD! Now Tamia has to sleep with one eye open because MaMkhize could wake Andile up at 2 in the morning to get dressed to go marry another woman soon."

@MtakaJesu added:

"I wish people can stop including Andile Mpisane in the 'men are dangerous' group. Andile Mpisane is a kid, his mom buys him toys all day everyday... he is a kid bathong..."

Tamia Louw's pregnancy rumours confuse Mzansi after 'drinking' clip

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is asking if Andile Mpisane's new wife is really pregnant. This is the question on everyone's lips after Tamia Louw was spotted apparently drinking booze at their marriage celebration.

Her hubby posted a clip of himself and Tamia carrying bottles of Moet and Chandon. In the videos Andile shared on Instagram Stories, Tamia can be seen downing a drink using a champagne glass.

There were rumours flying around suggesting that MaMkhize's son got hitched to Tamia because she's pregnant. The clip of Tamia allegedly drinking has confused many social media users. They're now question if she's pregnant or not.

