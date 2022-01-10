Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo’s All White Party at Max’s Lifestyle Village in Umlazi attracted some attention

A fleet of luxury whips arrived, surrounded by bodyguards, and social media went gaga over the wealth this event attracted

Apparently, it was the Gcaba brothers who caused the stir, an extremely wealthy taxi boss family from KZN

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo hosted the first annual All White Party at Max’s Lifestyle Village in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday 8 January… and the guest list was lit!

The Gcaba brothers arrive at Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo’s All White Party. Image: Twitter / @kwets11

Source: Twitter

All White parties have been a thing for many years now, with DJ Tira having been the OG to have made a thing of them in the past. Events of this stature attract only the rich and famous; no average Joe cracked a nod to this boujee event.

Social media has been buzzing over the high-end event, with many wondering where this type of money comes from?! From the cars to the bodyguards, people were left tripping.

Seeing wealth like this flood the streets of one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most heaving townships, Umlazi, was defiantly something to rave over.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media goes gaga over the wealth that rocked up to the event

People took to social media with clips and photos of some of the people who arrived at the event. They could not believe their eyes!

A fleet of luxury whips arrived, surrounded by bodyguards, and word has it that it was the Gcaba brothers – a wealthy Durban family who are in the taxi business.

Take a look at some of the comments

@SoulSeduqtive explained:

“Gcaba brothers run KZN and Gauteng taxi associations and have taxis all over SA. These are not your average Joes but highly connected dark world bosses who even politicians are scared of, ask Mbalula if you think I'm bluffing.”

@Mndeni361 said:

“The guys in Ferraris are the notorious Gcaba brothers who RUN most of KZN public transport, from taxis to buses in the 100s, arriving at KwaMax for 1st annual All White Party. They have insane money.”

@Mbatha10 said:

@Thedailytalksa said:

Woman shows off new luxury whip, thanks god for the blessing: #GirlsWithMercs

In other boujee alert news… A local content creator was certainly securing the bag, heading online to share the fact that she just bought a new ride. Alexandria D Demas shared a few stunning snaps alongside her new luxury whip and did not forget to thank God for her incredible blessing, reported Briefly News.

Taking to her popular Twitter account, @Alleigh_D had this to say:

"I don’t know about your God but my God be showing off w/ me chile."

Source: Briefly News