“I Think Somz Is Preg”: Mzansi Reacts to Somizi’s Weird Breakfast

Somizi has shocked his fans with a video of the strange breakfast he prepared for himself

Somizi said he didn't care and that he eats what he wants when he wants while adding more strange ingredients to his plate

Fans took to the comment section of the video to share their reactions to the breakfast Somizi had prepared for himself

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi is known for his prowess in the kitchen and is often serving up recipe goals online.

However, his latest "dish" has people scratching their heads in confusion. In the video, Somizi said that "I eat what I want when I want".

Somizi had his fans scratching their heads at his latest breakfast. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The celebrity calls the breakfast "crazy" and "never been done before". He covers a crepe with blueberries and pomegranates.

In the video, he proceeded to add bacon and egg to the dish. The next part is what a lot of people took offence to, he added whipped cream on top of his berries.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions

tee_fashioncouture:

"I think Somz is preg ❤️."

maranathagardensboutique:

"Why cream somgaga it was looking healthy before adding cream."

zimmy_zish:

"I’m def judging you…but yitya wethu."

netelie63:

"Ah ah somsom bad combination this time...mogosane,sphinya phuu."

prunununu:

"Yhooooooo , hay Somz we won't judge. You've judged yourself."

"Love this": Fans touched by Somizi's kind words for long time pal Shauwn Mkhize

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Royal AM co-founder and socialite Shauwn Mkhize shared a video love note that her friend Somizi made in her honour. The media personality went on about the KwaMamkize star’s wonderful characteristics.

Pointing out the impressive length that their friendship has lasted, Somizi proved that he knows so much more about the socialite than she lets off. He went on to send his well wishes and prayers to Mkhize in the minute-long clip, saying in part:

“I am with you I'm left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. Not just to me, but to people around you. My prayer is for you not only to be the go-to person but to have a person to go to for anything.”

Source: Briefly News