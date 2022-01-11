Mhlongo recently recorded a heartwarming video to mark his decade-long friendship with Shauwn Mkhize and the businesswoman broadcast the touching clip for all to see

In the post, the former Idols SA judge praises his friend for all her great qualities, especially the goodness she extends to others

Touched netizens took notice of the sweet exchange and shared their positive sentiments about the pair’s close-knit relationship

Royal AM co-founder and socialite Shauwn Mkhize shared a video love note that her friend Somizi made in her honour. The media personality went on about the KwaMamkize star’s wonderful characteristics.

Somizi shows the true meaning of 'friendship goals' with his video tribute to MaMamkhize.

Source: Instagram

Pointing out the impressive length that their friendship has lasted, Somizi proved that he knows so much more about the socialite than she lets off. He went on to send his well wishes and prayers to Mkhize in the minute-long clip, saying in part:

“I am with you I'm left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. Not just to me, but to people around you. My prayer is for you not only to be the go-to person but to have a person to go to for anything.”

An emotional Shauwn Mkhize responded to the beautiful letter in the caption of her post that showcased the tape. The businesswoman made it known that she appreciated the recognition from such a special person in her life.

Shauwn’s followers did not let the moment go unnoticed as they flooded the comments with admiring words. Take a look at some of the fantastic things the netizens had to say about the interaction.

Djhappygalsa wrote:

“Ncooooo Som Som, this is beautiful”

Theauthorsspace commented:

“Heartwarming message. Woooow”

Katie_khuzwayo said:

“This is beautiful. I love genuine friends who acknowledge & celebrate good”

Samukelisiwe.ndlovu.395 added:

“Love this”

Phetsilemagagula exclaimed:

“Wow! This right here is heart!! You are a true treasure.”

8 pics of Somizi and Shauwn Mkhize partying up a Storm at Max’s Lifestyle

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi and Shauwn Mkhize partied up a storm at the first annual All White Party at Max's Lifestyle in Durban during the weekend. The flamboyant reality TV stars rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous from KwaZulu-Natal during the event.

Posh rides, champagne and good music were the order of the day at the epic party. SomGaga and the Uzalo actress took to the stage and did their thing as hosts of the party.

They also got down to vibey music while sipping on Champopo and enjoying a good chat with their peers in showbiz. Briefly News took to MaMkhize's official Instagram account to compile a few pics of Somizi and MaMkhize having a good time at the event.

