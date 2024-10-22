Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Gardner Seale has backed Amakhosi to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal

The Soweto giants were drawn against the PSL champions after beating SuperSport United 4-0 on Saturday, 19 October 2024

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs could pull off a cup victory, while others said the side is not at Sundowns' level

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have the chance to avenge their recent PSL defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns after being drawn to face them in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The quarterfinal clash between Chiefs and Downs is the headline fixture of the last eight, and former Amakhosi star Gardner Seale has backed the Soweto giants.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Cup quarterfinals. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, 28 September 2024, Chiefs suffered a controversial 2-1 defeat to Sundowns in the PSL and Seale says a cup victory is the perfect way to bounce back.

Gardner Seale says vengeance is not a priority

Seale backs Chiefs in the Carling Cup, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to KickOff, Seale said Chiefs, boosted by Cedric Kaze's arrival as assistant coach, can beat Sundowns but should not do it for vengeance.

Seale said:

"I am 99.9% sure Kaizer Chiefs will beat Sundowns in the quarterfinal. I watched the boys on Saturday, and compared to all those interim coaches, now the boys play with confidence and purpose. It's going to be about who wants it the most. It's not about revenge; what is revenge in football?"

Fans are divided about Chiefs' chances

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs can only dream of beating Sundowns, while others said Amakhosi could beat the PSL champions.

Sixolile Sxo Ngomthi has heard it all before:

"Yes, they always have full confidence until the match starts and then realize Kaizer Chiefs is miles behind Mamelodi Sundowns."

Ernest Sekano is waiting till kickoff:

"We shall see. The better team on the day will become victorious. We don't need unnecessary pressure as Amakhosi supporters."

Thebe Kagiso says Downs will win:

"He will be disappointed and blame the ref again."

Thihangwi Mudzanani Tshikoxo says a Chiefs win is possible:

"Anybody who understands football will agree to the possibility of that happening. It is a cup game, a different ball game. So yeah, let's wait and see."

Martin Cyandadad Shabangu is a confident Downs fan:

"Chiefs will never beat Sundowns."

Nasreddine Nabi backs Kaizer Chiefs' prospects

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has backed the club's young prospects, saying their best is yet to come.

Nabi said he has been impressed by the group of youngsters at Chiefs, which includes Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Wandile Duba.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News